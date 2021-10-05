BLS secures renewal of contract with Royal Thai Embassy for visa services

BLS International Services announced that its contract with Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi for visa services has been renewed last week.

BLS will be accepting visa applications for Thailand from various cities of India including New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Assam, North East, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Jammu & Kashmir.

BLS will be providing Thai visa application services along with several value-added services like form filling assistance, premium lounge, primetime submission, SMS tracking, photocopy & printing, photographs, travel insurance, tourism desk and courier services for the convenience of the applicants. BLS centres are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and has the capability to service other countries as well.

