Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers signs concessional agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has signed Concessional Agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) for utilizing 03 Nos. Kidderpore Dry Docks along with its associated facilities.~ today on 07 October 2021.

The concessional agreement will be for 15 years which is further extendable for another 15 years. This facility will be utilized for Ship repair and refit activities for Naval & Coast Guard Ships, Port Trust Vessels as well as Commercial Ships. As per the Concessional Agreement, the profit generated will be shared equally between GRSE and SPMK.

