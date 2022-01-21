Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC receives approval to carry Portfolio Management Services from GIFT City, Gandhinagar

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSLAMC) has been granted approval by IFSCA on 20 January 2022 to carry out Portfolio Management Services through a branch office in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India.

ABSLAMC's move to set up new unit at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) is a strategic step towards growth of its international business to expand its reach and service global clients, including NRIs for investing in India.

ABSLAMC is the fourth largest asset manager in the country with presence in over 280 locations pan-India and already has a presence in international markets such as Dubai, Singapore and Mauritius.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)