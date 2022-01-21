Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC receives approval to carry Portfolio Management Services from GIFT City, Gandhinagar

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC secures IFSCA nod to carry out PMS in GIFT City
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC makes muted debut
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO subscribed 1.08 times
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO ends with strong subscription
Aditya Birla Capital update on IPO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
-
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSLAMC) has been granted approval by IFSCA on 20 January 2022 to carry out Portfolio Management Services through a branch office in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India.
ABSLAMC's move to set up new unit at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) is a strategic step towards growth of its international business to expand its reach and service global clients, including NRIs for investing in India.
ABSLAMC is the fourth largest asset manager in the country with presence in over 280 locations pan-India and already has a presence in international markets such as Dubai, Singapore and Mauritius.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU