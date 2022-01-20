Strides Pharma Science to commercialize molnupiravir in international markets

Strides Pharma Science today announced its partnership with Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) to commercialize molnupiravir in the international markets.

Strides and its subsidiary, Universal Corporation (Kenya), have entered into a voluntary non]exclusive sub]license partnership with MPP covering 105 countries as part of MSD (NYSE: MRK, a trading name of Merck & Co., Inc, Kenilworth, NJ, USA) and MPPfs partnership to enable a global reach for molnupiravir. Strides and UCL will manufacture the product at their WHO PQ facilities in India and Nairobi, Kenya.

UCL owns and operates one of the two WHO PQ facilities in the Sub]Saharan region.

In December 2021, Strides received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the DCGI to launch molnupiravir 200mg in India (under the brand name StripiravirTM). Besides the 200mg strength, Strides has also developed and manufactured molnupiravir in 400mg, which significantly benefits the patients by reducing the pill burden and ensuring better compliance.

