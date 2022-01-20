Strides Pharma Science to commercialize molnupiravir in international markets

-
ALSO READ
Strides Pharma to acquire Endo's manufacturing facility at New York
Strides Pharma rises after receiving USFDA approval for influenza drug
Strides Pharma Science to acquire Endo's manufacturing facility at Chestnut Ridge, New York
Strides Pharma Science Ltd sees sustained losses
Strides Pharma Science tumbles after recording loss of over Rs 205-cr in Q1 FY22
-
Strides Pharma Science today announced its partnership with Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) to commercialize molnupiravir in the international markets.
Strides and its subsidiary, Universal Corporation (Kenya), have entered into a voluntary non]exclusive sub]license partnership with MPP covering 105 countries as part of MSD (NYSE: MRK, a trading name of Merck & Co., Inc, Kenilworth, NJ, USA) and MPPfs partnership to enable a global reach for molnupiravir. Strides and UCL will manufacture the product at their WHO PQ facilities in India and Nairobi, Kenya.
UCL owns and operates one of the two WHO PQ facilities in the Sub]Saharan region.
In December 2021, Strides received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the DCGI to launch molnupiravir 200mg in India (under the brand name StripiravirTM). Besides the 200mg strength, Strides has also developed and manufactured molnupiravir in 400mg, which significantly benefits the patients by reducing the pill burden and ensuring better compliance.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU