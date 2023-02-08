Nova Iron & Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.78 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 48.71% to Rs 166.20 crore

Net loss of Nova Iron & Steel reported to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 48.71% to Rs 166.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 324.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.166.20324.04-6.543.38-11.2911.40-13.776.47-14.788.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)