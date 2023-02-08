JUST IN
Nova Iron & Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.78 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 48.71% to Rs 166.20 crore

Net loss of Nova Iron & Steel reported to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 48.71% to Rs 166.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 324.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales166.20324.04 -49 OPM %-6.543.38 -PBDT-11.2911.40 PL PBT-13.776.47 PL NP-14.788.60 PL

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:37 IST

