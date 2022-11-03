Advance Metering Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.68% to Rs 4.86 croreNet loss of Advance Metering Technology reported to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.68% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.865.63 -14 OPM %2.6735.88 -PBDT0.372.32 -84 PBT-0.771.24 PL NP-1.941.24 PL
