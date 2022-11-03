Housing Development Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 24.64% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 13.80% to Rs 43916.98 croreNet profit of Housing Development Finance Corporation rose 24.64% to Rs 6553.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5258.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 43916.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38590.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales43916.9838590.84 14 OPM %32.2629.44 -PBDT8370.806867.83 22 PBT8221.236779.46 21 NP6553.485258.01 25
