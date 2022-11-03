Housing Development Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 24.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.80% to Rs 43916.98 crore

Net profit of Housing Development Finance Corporation rose 24.64% to Rs 6553.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5258.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 43916.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38590.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

