Crown Lifters standalone net profit declines 70.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Crown Lifters declined 70.74% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.70% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.193.3622.6742.560.991.170.550.480.551.88

