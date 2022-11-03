Indigo Paints standalone net profit rises 173.73% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JK Paper consolidated net profit rises 173.87% in the September 2022 quarter
Nabha Power standalone net profit rises 173.72% in the June 2022 quarter
Apar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Volumes jump at Indigo Paints Ltd counter
Indigo Paints standalone net profit rises 39.14% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 23.71% to Rs 242.61 croreNet profit of Indigo Paints rose 173.73% to Rs 37.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.71% to Rs 242.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 196.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales242.61196.11 24 OPM %13.9211.92 -PBDT36.7026.17 40 PBT28.2118.47 53 NP37.0913.55 174
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU