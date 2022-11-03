Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 41.61% to Rs 0.80 crore

Net profit of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 41.61% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.801.37-2.50-2.190.050.030.050.030.050.02

