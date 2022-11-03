JUST IN
Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 41.61% to Rs 0.80 crore

Net profit of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 41.61% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.801.37 -42 OPM %-2.50-2.19 -PBDT0.050.03 67 PBT0.050.03 67 NP0.050.02 150

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 15:44 IST

