Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd Spurts 2.63%

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd rose 2.63% today to trade at Rs 292.35. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is up 0.13% to quote at 16048.27. The index is down 2.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vadilal Industries Ltd increased 2.52% and ADF Foods Ltd added 1.66% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 15.36 % over last one year compared to the 2.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd has lost 4.94% over last one month compared to 2.34% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 2.59% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 944 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15673 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 355.15 on 04 Feb 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 257 on 25 Feb 2022.

