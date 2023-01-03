Karnataka Bank gains on Q3 business update

Karnataka Bank jumped 3.89% to Rs 160.25 after the private bank's aggregate deposits grew by 7.87% to Rs 84,592.60 crore as on 31 December 2022 from Rs 78424.86 crore as on 31 December 2021.

CASA deposits rose 9.95% to Rs 26,991.74 crore as of 31 December 2022 as compared to Rs 24,549.42 crore as of 31 December 2021.

Share of CASA to total deposits was 31.91% as on 31 December 2022 as compared with 31.30% as on as on 31 December 2021.

Gross advances grew by 12.37% year on year (YoY) to Rs 63,658.59 crore as on 31 December 2022.

The private lender's net profit surged 227.70% to Rs 411.63 crore on 11.04% increase in total income to Rs 2,031.09 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Karnataka Bank is a scheduled commercial bank under private sector, serving customers across India. It has a presence across the metro, urban, semi-urban, and rural centres.

