Aether Industries standalone net profit rises 37.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.48% to Rs 167.13 croreNet profit of Aether Industries rose 37.95% to Rs 35.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.48% to Rs 167.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 151.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales167.13151.28 10 OPM %28.3125.93 -PBDT50.2737.96 32 PBT43.8733.78 30 NP35.0425.40 38
