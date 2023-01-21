Aether Industries standalone net profit rises 37.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.48% to Rs 167.13 crore

Net profit of Aether Industries rose 37.95% to Rs 35.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.48% to Rs 167.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 151.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.167.13151.2828.3125.9350.2737.9643.8733.7835.0425.40

