Reliance Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.37% to Rs 217164.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industries declined 14.86% to Rs 15792.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18549.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.37% to Rs 217164.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 185027.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales217164.00185027.00 17 OPM %16.2316.05 -PBDT33259.0030074.00 11 PBT23072.0022391.00 3 NP15792.0018549.00 -15

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 07:46 IST

