Reliance Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.37% to Rs 217164.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industries declined 14.86% to Rs 15792.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18549.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.37% to Rs 217164.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 185027.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.217164.00185027.0016.2316.0533259.0030074.0023072.0022391.0015792.0018549.00

