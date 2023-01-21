Lloyds Metals & Energy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 230.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 494.06% to Rs 999.62 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy reported to Rs 230.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 26.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 494.06% to Rs 999.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 168.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales999.62168.27 494 OPM %22.7019.06 -PBDT235.7229.74 693 PBT230.0325.17 814 NP230.03-26.14 LP

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 07:46 IST

