Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit declines 26.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.73% to Rs 869.63 crore

Net profit of Tanla Platforms declined 26.26% to Rs 116.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 158.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.73% to Rs 869.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 884.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

