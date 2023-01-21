Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit declines 26.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.73% to Rs 869.63 croreNet profit of Tanla Platforms declined 26.26% to Rs 116.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 158.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.73% to Rs 869.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 884.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales869.63884.92 -2 OPM %17.4022.92 -PBDT157.19206.65 -24 PBT145.00195.55 -26 NP116.51158.00 -26
