Affle India allots 11.53 lakh equity shares

Affle India has allotted 11,53,845 Equity Shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at a price of Rs. 5,200 per Equity Share, including a premium of Rs. 5190 per Equity Share. The price of Rs. 5,200 per Equity Share takes into account a discount of Rs. 222.94 per Equity Share (4.11% on the floor price) aggregating to approximately Rs. 599.99 crore, pursuant to the Issue.

Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares in the Issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 25,49,63,670 consisting of 2,54,96,367 Equity Shares to Rs. 26,65,02,120 consisting of 2,66,50,212 Equity Shares.

