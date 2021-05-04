Affle India announces closure of QIP issue

-
Issue price approved at Rs 5200 per shareAffle India announced the closure of its qualified institutional placement offer on 04 May 2021. The fund raising committee of the company has determined and approved the issue price of Rs 5200 per equity share (including premium of Rs 5190 per share) to be allotted to the eligible qualified institutional buyers. The price of Rs 5200 per equity share takes into account a discount of Rs 222.94 per equity share (4.11% on the floor price).
