Angel Broking allots 1 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Angel Broking has allotted 1,00,000 Equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company to the Juhi Vinay Agrawal (Spouse of Late Vinay Agrawal) upon exercise of stock options vested under Angel Broking Employee Stock Option Plan 2018 on 04 May 2021.

Consequent to the said allotment the issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company stands at Rs. 81,92,65,070 comprising of 8,19,26,507 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/-each.

