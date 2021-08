Affle (India) board to mull stock split on 26 Aug

Affle (India) on Monday announced that its board will consider stock split on Thursday, 26 August 2021.

Shares of Affle (India) were down 1.78% at Rs 3,941 on BSE.

Affle (India) posted a 90.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.73 crore on 70% rise in net sales to Rs 152.47 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagements, acquisitions and transactions through relevant Mobile Advertising.

