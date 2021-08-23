Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 630.16 points or 1.89% at 34052.28 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Mphasis Ltd (up 4.61%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 4.12%),AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 3.26%),Vakrangee Ltd (up 3.22%),Coforge Ltd (up 3.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mindtree Ltd (up 3.2%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 3.19%), NIIT Ltd (up 2.79%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 2.7%), and Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 2.65%).

On the other hand, Majesco Ltd (down 5.18%), Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.98%), and 3i Infotech Ltd (down 2.44%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 357.56 or 0.65% at 55686.88.

The Nifty 50 index was up 97.25 points or 0.59% at 16547.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 40.34 points or 0.16% at 25798.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.64 points or 0.38% at 8012.61.

On BSE,1393 shares were trading in green, 1278 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

