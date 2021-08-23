Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 31.23 points or 1.05% at 3012.6 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.4%), DLF Ltd (up 1.6%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.49%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.91%),Sobha Ltd (up 0.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.43%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.21%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.11%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.77%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.08%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 357.56 or 0.65% at 55686.88.

The Nifty 50 index was up 97.25 points or 0.59% at 16547.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 40.34 points or 0.16% at 25798.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.64 points or 0.38% at 8012.61.

On BSE,1393 shares were trading in green, 1278 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)