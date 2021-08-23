Capital Goods shares rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 234.04 points or 0.99% at 23782.5 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Schaeffler India Ltd (up 3.73%), Havells India Ltd (up 3.49%),SKF India Ltd (up 3.04%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 2.99%),GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.63%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.43%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.42%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.38%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 1.26%), and Bharat Forge Ltd (up 1.1%).

On the other hand, V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 1.93%), Thermax Ltd (down 1.43%), and Siemens Ltd (down 1.34%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 357.56 or 0.65% at 55686.88.

The Nifty 50 index was up 97.25 points or 0.59% at 16547.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 40.34 points or 0.16% at 25798.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.64 points or 0.38% at 8012.61.

On BSE,1393 shares were trading in green, 1278 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

