Rama Phosphates acquires land and capital investment for new plant

-
ALSO READ
GSFC spurts after CBIC proposes anti-dumping duty for caprolactam
Rashtriya Chemicals receives Govt. approval for setting up new unit
RCF gets Govt approval for setting up new NPK plant
Bhopal Dhule Transmission Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.60 crore in the December 2021 quarter
Tata Power subsidiary to execute 250 MW solar power project in Dhule, Maharashtra
-
To manufacture single super phosphate fertilizer and sulphuric acidRama Phosphates has acquired land admeasuring 210377 Sq. Mts. (51.98 Acre) from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Nardana Industrial Area, Dhule District which is bordered by Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat State and the Capital investment for the entire project would be in Phase manner.
Further, to this connection the Company has obtained consent to establish Phase I from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to manufacture Single Super Phosphate (SSP) including Fortified Zincated & Boranated fertilizer with Capacity of 216000 MTPA & Sulphuric Acid Plant with Capacity of 90000 MTPA and the Capital Investment of the Phase I project is Rs. 48.954 crore.
The Company is at advanced stage of finalizing the Plant and Machinery and consequently Company is targeting to commence the production by the end of FY 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU