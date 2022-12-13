JUST IN
Affle India shifts registered office to Delhi

Capital Market 

Affle India as completed all the formalities pertaining to shifting of Registered office of the Company from Mumbai, Maharashtra to NCT of Delhi.

As per the applicable provisions, the Company has also altered clause (II) of Memorandum of Association, the shareholders' approval for which was obtained in the Annual General Meeting held on 23 September 2021.

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 12:01 IST

