Maruti Suzuki India showcases Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype model in Delhi

As part of its decarbonization journey, Maruti Suzuki India showcased the Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype model in Delhi. India's 1st mass segment Flex Fuel car, designed to run on any ethanol-petrol blend between 20% (E20) and 85% (E85) fuel, was unveiled in the presence of Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari. This car is designed and developed locally by engineers of Maruti Suzuki, with necessary support from Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan.

The Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype vehicle has an upgraded engine designed specifically to use higher ethanol-blended petrol. To make the engine compatible with higher ethanol blends (E20-E85), new fuel system technologies like heated fuel rail for cold start assist and ethanol sensor for ethanol percentage detection have been built. Further, components like engine management system, upgraded fuel pump and fuel injector, among others, have been developed along with upgradation of other mechanical components to ensure engine as well as vehicle durability. To align to the latest regulations, Maruti Suzuki has developed engine management system strategies and emission control system to comply with the stringent BS6 Phase-II emission norms.

