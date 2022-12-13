Tata Motors considers partial divestment of its stake in Tata Technologies

JUST IN
The IPO committee of Tata Motors at its meeting held on 12 December 2022 has accorded its in-principle approval to explore the possibility of partial divestment of the Company's investment in Tata Technologies (TTL), a subsidiary of the Company, through an IPO route at an opportune time, subject to market conditions, applicable approvals, regulatory clearances (including observations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India) and certain other considerations.

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 09:44 IST

