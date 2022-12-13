JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Macrotech Developers Ltd Slips 2.08%

Mahindra CIE Automotive to acquire 27% stake in Strongsun Solar
Business Standard

K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1349 cr

Capital Market 

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,349 crore across its various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D):

The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Middle East and Americas:

HVDC project in India, from a leading private player - KEC's first project in the promising segment of HVDC Terminal Station in India

400 kV Overhead Transmission line in Kuwait

132 kV Underground Cabling order in Nepal

Supply of towers in the United States of America

Civil: The business has secured orders for building a Data Centre and for infra works in the Hydrocarbon segment in India.

Cables: The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 09:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU