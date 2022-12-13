K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1349 cr

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,349 crore across its various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D):

The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Middle East and Americas:

HVDC project in India, from a leading private player - KEC's first project in the promising segment of HVDC Terminal Station in India

400 kV Overhead Transmission line in Kuwait

132 kV Underground Cabling order in Nepal

Supply of towers in the United States of America

Civil: The business has secured orders for building a Data Centre and for infra works in the Hydrocarbon segment in India.

Cables: The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

