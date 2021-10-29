Affle's Appnext Platform recognized as top performer in multiple categories of AppsFlyer Performance Index

-
ALSO READ
Wipro bags multi-year IT managed services contract from Malaysian firm Maxis Broadband
Tata Elxsi partners DStv for digital transformation of AdMedia Sales
UPL enters into license agreement with Japanese company Meiji
UPL ties up with Japanese firm for exclusive access to Flupyrimin rice in Southeast Asia
Tata Communications partners with Telekom Malaysia Berhad
-
Affle (India) today announced winning 81 recognitions across categories and geographies in the latest edition of the AppsFlyer Performance Index.
On Android, which is the most dominant mobile OS, Affle's Appnext Platform was recognized as the #1 non-Self Reporting Network (SRN) platform globally on AppsFlyer Retention Index in the Non-Gaming categories.
It was also ranked amongst the Top 5 platforms across multiple categories for Non-Gaming Android apps in the IAP (In-App Purchase) Index, which recognizes the platform's ability to engage vast numbers of paying users on a global scale when measuring its performance.
Appnext delivered exceptional results to take the #2 spot as an independent platform for Southeast Asia, #3 for Africa and #6 for Eastern Europe in the Growth Index, which measures the fastest growing media sources in the region.
Appnext has cemented its reputation as one of the leading marketing platforms globally, basis these prestigious rankings.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU