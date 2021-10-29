Affle's Appnext Platform recognized as top performer in multiple categories of AppsFlyer Performance Index

Affle (India) today announced winning 81 recognitions across categories and geographies in the latest edition of the AppsFlyer Performance Index.

On Android, which is the most dominant mobile OS, Affle's Appnext Platform was recognized as the #1 non-Self Reporting Network (SRN) platform globally on AppsFlyer Retention Index in the Non-Gaming categories.

It was also ranked amongst the Top 5 platforms across multiple categories for Non-Gaming Android apps in the IAP (In-App Purchase) Index, which recognizes the platform's ability to engage vast numbers of paying users on a global scale when measuring its performance.

Appnext delivered exceptional results to take the #2 spot as an independent platform for Southeast Asia, #3 for Africa and #6 for Eastern Europe in the Growth Index, which measures the fastest growing media sources in the region.

Appnext has cemented its reputation as one of the leading marketing platforms globally, basis these prestigious rankings.

