Agarwal Duplex Board Mills standalone net profit rises 516.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.56% to Rs 57.86 croreNet profit of Agarwal Duplex Board Mills rose 516.67% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.56% to Rs 57.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales57.8650.95 14 OPM %2.021.57 -PBDT0.950.61 56 PBT0.500.17 194 NP0.370.06 517
