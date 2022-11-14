Kratos Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 92.86% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Kratos Energy & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 92.86% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.020.28-100.0025.00-0.020.10-0.020.10-0.020.09

