Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 33.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.23% to Rs 3.64 croreNet profit of Solitaire Machine Tools declined 33.90% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.23% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.644.01 -9 OPM %15.6620.95 -PBDT0.640.89 -28 PBT0.500.75 -33 NP0.390.59 -34
