Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 33.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Solitaire Machine Tools declined 33.90% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.23% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.644.0115.6620.950.640.890.500.750.390.59

