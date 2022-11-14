JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bharat Forge declines after Q2 PAT slides 14% YoY to Rs 268 cr
Business Standard

Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 33.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.23% to Rs 3.64 crore

Net profit of Solitaire Machine Tools declined 33.90% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.23% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.644.01 -9 OPM %15.6620.95 -PBDT0.640.89 -28 PBT0.500.75 -33 NP0.390.59 -34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU