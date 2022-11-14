United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit declines 30.72% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.78% to Rs 21.86 croreNet profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company declined 30.72% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.78% to Rs 21.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.8617.38 26 OPM %15.3224.51 -PBDT4.616.04 -24 PBT3.725.16 -28 NP3.004.33 -31
