United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit declines 30.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.78% to Rs 21.86 crore

Net profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company declined 30.72% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.78% to Rs 21.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.21.8617.3815.3224.514.616.043.725.163.004.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)