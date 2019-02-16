Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 26.97% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 4.78% in the September 2018 quarter
Agarwal Industrial Corporation standalone net profit rises 12.38% in the September 2018 quarter
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Kothari Industrial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation standalone net profit declines 58.51% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 82.33% to Rs 151.55 croreNet profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 26.97% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 82.33% to Rs 151.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 83.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales151.5583.12 82 OPM %6.038.30 -PBDT6.956.14 13 PBT4.783.88 23 NP3.392.67 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU