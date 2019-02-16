JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Texmo Pipes & Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Nutech Global reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 26.97% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 82.33% to Rs 151.55 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 26.97% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 82.33% to Rs 151.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 83.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales151.5583.12 82 OPM %6.038.30 -PBDT6.956.14 13 PBT4.783.88 23 NP3.392.67 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 10:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements