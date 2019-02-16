JUST IN
Uttam Value Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 391.91 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 5.10% to Rs 622.24 crore

Net Loss of Uttam Value Steels reported to Rs 391.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 177.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.10% to Rs 622.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 592.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales622.24592.02 5 OPM %1.42-15.70 -PBDT22.73-143.21 LP PBT-6.14-177.88 97 NP-391.91-177.88 -120

Sat, February 16 2019. 09:30 IST

