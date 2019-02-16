Uttam Value Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 391.91 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 5.10% to Rs 622.24 croreNet Loss of Uttam Value Steels reported to Rs 391.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 177.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.10% to Rs 622.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 592.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales622.24592.02 5 OPM %1.42-15.70 -PBDT22.73-143.21 LP PBT-6.14-177.88 97 NP-391.91-177.88 -120
