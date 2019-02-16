Modi Naturals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Modi Naturals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Perfect isn't real, embrace imperfections: Actress Neha Sharma
Rivona Naturals Launches Rose Soap
Prajnesh ends runner-up at Ningbo Challenger
3,000 UP youths get job offers at Skill India's 'Rozgar Mela'
-
Sales rise 8.09% to Rs 92.58 croreNet profit of Modi Naturals reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.09% to Rs 92.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 85.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales92.5885.65 8 OPM %1.20-0.16 -PBDT0.99-0.74 LP PBT0.65-1.06 LP NP0.65-1.06 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU