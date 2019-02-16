JUST IN
Indiabulls Real Estate consolidated net profit rises 3274.33% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 425.06% to Rs 1271.07 crore

Net profit of Indiabulls Real Estate rose 3274.33% to Rs 202.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 425.06% to Rs 1271.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 242.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1271.07242.08 425 OPM %30.3136.25 -PBDT287.49-10.06 LP PBT283.77-34.75 LP NP202.466.00 3274

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:30 IST

