Pro Fin Capital Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pro Fin Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2018 quarter
Pro Fin Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 18.80% in the September 2018 quarter
Sebi orders release of bank, demat a/cs of promoters, director of Pro Fin Capital
NBFC, housing fin stocks end mixed
NBFC, housing fin stocks continue slide
-
Sales decline 10.82% to Rs 11.38 croreNet profit of Pro Fin Capital Services reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 10.82% to Rs 11.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11.3812.76 -11 OPM %1.41-7.13 -PBDT0.09-0.97 LP PBT0.04-1.02 LP NP0.03-1.02 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU