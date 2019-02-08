R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 255.19% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 23.75% to Rs 192.45 crore

Net profit of rose 255.19% to Rs 26.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.75% to Rs 192.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 155.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

For the full year,net profit rose 122.73% to Rs 51.05 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.92 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 699.89 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 592.64 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

192.45155.52699.89592.649.396.138.185.6335.9014.6876.2349.2132.4511.2262.6835.7326.007.3251.0522.92

