JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Excel Crop Care standalone net profit declines 80.90% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 255.19% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.75% to Rs 192.45 crore

Net profit of R Systems International rose 255.19% to Rs 26.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.75% to Rs 192.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 155.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

For the full year,net profit rose 122.73% to Rs 51.05 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.92 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 699.89 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 592.64 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Dec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales192.45155.52 24 699.89592.64 18 OPM %9.396.13 -8.185.63 - PBDT35.9014.68 145 76.2349.21 55 PBT32.4511.22 189 62.6835.73 75 NP26.007.32 255 51.0522.92 123

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 13:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements