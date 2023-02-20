India's forex reserves fall by USD 8.32 bn to USD 566.95 bn

India's forex reserves dropped by USD 8.319 billion to USD 566.948 billion for the week ended February 10, the RBI said on Friday. This is the second consecutive week of drop in the reserves after the USD 1.49-billion decrease in the previous reporting week. It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion.

