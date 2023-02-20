India's forex reserves fall by USD 8.32 bn to USD 566.95 bn

-
ALSO READ
India's Forex Reserves Fall By $1.268 Billion In First Week Of 2023
India's Forex Reserves Decline Further By $3 Billion In A Week
India's Forex Reserves In CY2022 Record Steepest Fall In 10 Years
India's Forex Reserves Record Highest Weekly Gains In One Year
India's Forex Reserves Rise By $2.91 Billion To $564.07 Billion
-
India's forex reserves dropped by USD 8.319 billion to USD 566.948 billion for the week ended February 10, the RBI said on Friday. This is the second consecutive week of drop in the reserves after the USD 1.49-billion decrease in the previous reporting week. It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU