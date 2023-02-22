Ahluwalia Contracts bags contract worth Rs 147 crore from Puri Construction

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) said that it has received an order from Puri Construction for civil and structural works of the 'THE ARAVALLIS' project based in Gurugram, Haryana.

The value of the aforementioned contract is Rs 147 crore.

Consequently, the order inflow during the financial year 2022-23 stands at Rs 4,164.63 crore till date, the company said.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is primarily engaged in the business of civil construction activities. The company has also diversified into developing and operating commercial complex under license arrangement and is also engaged in the real estate trading business.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 6.2% to Rs 44.94 crore on 8.7% jump in net sales to Rs 743.25 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) were down 0.85% to Rs 478.60 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)