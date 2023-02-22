Elantas Beck gains after Q4 PAT rises nearly 47% YoY; board OKs dividend of Rs 5/share for CY22

Elantas Beck India advanced 3.18% to Rs 4799 after the company reported 46.7% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 24.77 crore on a 13.1% rise in net sales to Rs 164.62 crore in Q4 December 2022 over Q4 December 2021.

Total expenditure increased by 8.8% YoY to Rs 135.01 crore during the quarter, due to higher raw material costs (up 2% YoY) and higher employee expenses (up 22.1% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q4 December 2022 stood at Rs 35.48 crore, up by 58.9% from Rs 22.33 crore in the same period last year.

The company reported 49% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 89.66 crore on a 23.5% rise in net sales to Rs 644.70 crore in the year ended 31 December 2022 as compared with the year ended 31 December 2021.

The company's board has recommended payment of dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the year 2022.

ELANTAS Beck India manufactures a range of specialty chemicals for the electrical insulation and construction industries. The company's segments include electrical insulations and engineering & electronic resins. Its other products include impregnating materials, materials for electronic protection, and materials for tooling and composites. It serves a range of market segments, such as automotive, power generation and distribution, industrial, consumer, wind energy and others.

