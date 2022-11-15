Aimco Pesticides consolidated net profit declines 37.78% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 21.35% to Rs 63.32 croreNet profit of Aimco Pesticides declined 37.78% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 21.35% to Rs 63.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales63.3280.51 -21 OPM %4.745.81 -PBDT3.334.19 -21 PBT2.233.56 -37 NP1.682.70 -38
