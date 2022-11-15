Aimco Pesticides consolidated net profit declines 37.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 21.35% to Rs 63.32 crore

Net profit of Aimco Pesticides declined 37.78% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 21.35% to Rs 63.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.63.3280.514.745.813.334.192.233.561.682.70

