Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 19.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.00% to Rs 2089.29 crore

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 19.76% to Rs 115.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 96.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.00% to Rs 2089.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1547.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2089.291547.5811.5616.61319.97272.87247.72208.36115.0296.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)