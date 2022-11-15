JUST IN
Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 19.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.00% to Rs 2089.29 crore

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 19.76% to Rs 115.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 96.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.00% to Rs 2089.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1547.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2089.291547.58 35 OPM %11.5616.61 -PBDT319.97272.87 17 PBT247.72208.36 19 NP115.0296.04 20

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 10:56 IST

