Krypton Industries consolidated net profit rises 52.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Krypton Industries rose 52.17% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.05% to Rs 8.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.869.8510.959.140.710.600.310.220.350.23

