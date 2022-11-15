Krypton Industries consolidated net profit rises 52.17% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 10.05% to Rs 8.86 crore

Net profit of Krypton Industries rose 52.17% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.05% to Rs 8.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.869.85 -10 OPM %10.959.14 -PBDT0.710.60 18 PBT0.310.22 41 NP0.350.23 52

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 10:56 IST

