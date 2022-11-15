Swan Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.96 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 141.33% to Rs 143.47 crore

Net Loss of Swan Energy reported to Rs 31.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 25.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 141.33% to Rs 143.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.143.4759.450.9440.69-51.96-22.97-70.18-40.65-31.96-25.57

