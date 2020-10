Air conditioning makers rally after Govt bans AC imports

Shares of three air conditioner makers rose by 2.38% to 5% after the government banned the import of air conditioners (ACs) with refrigerants.

Blue Star (up 5%), Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning (up 4.32%) and Voltas (up 2.38%) advanced.

In a notification issued on Thursday, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) moved split system and other ACs with refrigerants into the 'prohibited' category from the current 'free' category.

