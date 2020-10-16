Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 201.19 points or 0.84% at 24234.81 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (up 2.99%), Voltas Ltd (up 2.14%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.97%),Symphony Ltd (up 0.85%),Titan Company Ltd (up 0.81%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sheela Foam Ltd (up 0.11%), V I P Industries Ltd (up 0.07%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.02%).

On the other hand, TTK Prestige Ltd (down 1.57%), Orient Electric Ltd (down 0.39%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (down 0.07%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 28.57 or 0.07% at 39756.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.15 points or 0.25% at 11709.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 5.17 points or 0.04% at 14638.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.64 points or 0.1% at 4855.63.

On BSE,1126 shares were trading in green, 560 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

