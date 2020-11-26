Ajanta Pharma announces schedule of activities for proposed buyback

Ajanta Pharma announced the schedule of activities in relation to the Buyback of up to 7.35 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 1850 per share.

Date of opening of buyback offer - 03 December 2020 Date of closing of buyback offer - 16 December 2020 Last date of receipt of the completed tender forms - 18 December 2020 Last date of settlement of bids on the stock exchange - 24 December 2020

