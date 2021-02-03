Ajanta Pharma rallies after Q3 PAT jumps 64% to Rs 177 cr

-
ALSO READ
Ajanta Pharma Q2 PAT rises 46% YoY; board approves buyback
Ajanta Pharma gains after decent Q2 results, share buyback
Ajanta Pharma jumps on buyback plan
Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 64.23% in the December 2020 quarter
Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 46.29% in the September 2020 quarter
-
Ajanta Pharma spurted 5.27% to Rs 1,838.15 after consolidated net profit soared 64.2% to Rs 176.63 crore on 15% increase in net sales to Rs 748.74 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) jumped 23.1% to Rs 215.47 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 175.10 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax expenses for the quarter dropped 33.3% to Rs 42.32 crore as against Rs 63.44 crore paid in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared after market hours yesterday, 2 February 2021.
Consolidated EBITDA grew 30% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 242 crore in Q3 FY21 as against Q3 FY20, which was 32% of revenue from operations. The Q3 FY21 India sales surged 13% to Rs 220 crore as against Rs 195 crore in Q3 FY20. The Q3 FY21 total export sales stood at Rs 524 crore over Rs 448 crore in Q3 FY20, recording a growth of 17% Y-o-Y.
As per IQVIA MAT December 2020, Ajanta Pharma has posted a healthy growth of 13% in Cardiology (segment growth of 14%), declined 2% in Ophthalmology (segment de-growth of 3%), 3% rise in Dermatology (segment growth of 4%) and 14% jump in Pain Management (segment de-growth of 1%).
During the quarter, R&D expenses was at Rs 40 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 35 crore in Q3 FY20, which is 5% of revenue from operations.
Ajanta Pharma is a speciality pharmaceutical formulation company having branded generic business in India and emerging markets, generic business in US and institution business in Africa.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU